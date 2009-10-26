First Look: Ivanka Trump's Wedding Photo!

A just-released photo from Ivanka Trump's weekend nuptials to Jared Kushner show the bride looking luminous in a custom lace Vera Wang gown and jewels from her own collection. And Trump's handsome new husband looked dapper (and over-the-moon!) in a Brioni one-button peak lapel tuxedo. Stay tuned for more wedding details and photos as they come!

DETAILS UPDATE! Of the 500 guests, Russell Crowe, Natalie Portman, Barbara Walters and New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani all attended the ceremony. Her bridesmaids wore Carolina Herrera and received custom Swarovski crystal "Ivanka and Jared" Havaianas!

