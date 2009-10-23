First Look: Ivanka Trump's Wedding Jewelry

Multi-talented Ivanka Trump is a very busy woman: she recently wrote a book, is currently filming a new season of Celebrity Apprentice, designs her own line of jewelry and has that little old day job as VP of Acquisitions for the Trump Organization. Still, she managed to add on planning a wedding to her list of responsibilities. But the once-in-a-lifetime event didn't seem to faze her: "Planning has been so easy," Trump told us. "I chose the floral arrangements, the dress, some food, some music and it was done!" This left one final detail to attend to though: her wedding jewels. The bride-to-be just revealed three pieces she'll wear on Sunday, all from her namesake collection, including a $45,000 custom-designed hair accessory, gorgeous diamond drop earrings valued at $130,000 and a $90,000 Art Deco-inspired bracelet. She's swathing her maids in Ivanka Trump jewels as well! Lucky ladies.

Check back here on Monday morning for more wedding-day details!

— Rachel Jacoby