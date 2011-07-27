First Look: Inside Rachel Zoe's Baby Room for Skyler!

Rachel Zoe opened up her home to ABC cameras for the Primetime Nightline special Celebrity Secrets: Mommywood, and offered fans a first glimpse at her new son's baby room! Her four-month-old Skyler Morrison Berman has a "little paradise," as Zoe describes it, which features a large, organized walk-in closet. The celebrity stylist showed off his already-huge wardrobe containing Ralph Lauren, Casadei, and Tod’s footwear, custom sweaters created by Angela Missoni (as seen on the little guy above), and even a mini bomber jacket by Gucci. See the baby's room and closet in the clip below, and watch the whole Mommywood special on ABC tonight at 10/9c.

[vodpod id=Video.13983873&w=425&h=350&fv=configUrl%3Dhttp%3A%2F%2Fabcnews.go.com%2Fvideo%2Fsfp%2FembedPlayerConfig%26amp%3BconfigId%3D406733%26amp%3BclipId%3D14166161%26amp%3BshowId%3D14166161%26amp%3Bgig_lt%3D1311797181814%26amp%3Bgig_pt%3D1311797186971%26amp%3Bgig_g%3D2]