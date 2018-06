[vodpod id=Video.15339070&w=640&h=385&fv=]Jennifer Lawrence introduced the first teaser trailer for The Hunger Games on last night's MTV Video Music Awards, and it was worth the wait! Check out the clip to see Katniss in action as she runs through the arena's flaming woods. The Hunger Games hits theaters March 23rd, 2012. Tell us, are you excited to see it on the big screen?