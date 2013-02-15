First Look: Hart of Dixie Fashion Credits for Season 2, Episode 15

Hart of Dixie costume designer Meredith Markworth-Pollack gave InStyle.com the inside scoop on what Rachel Bilson, Jaime King, and the rest of the cast will be wearing on the new episode, airing Tuesday, February 19. Find out who made Bilson’s brocade blazer, King’s floral purple dress, and more in the gallery! Plus, be sure to check back every week for a sneak peek of the fashions before they hit the small screen, and tune in to Hart of Dixie Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

MORE:• Hart of Dixie Season 2, Episode 14• McKayla Maroney Guest-Stars on HoD• Found It! Budget Friendly Earrings on HoD