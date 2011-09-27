First Look: Gwen Stefani's Harajuku Mini Collection for Target

Courtesy of Target
Caitlin Petreycik
Sep 27, 2011 @ 3:55 pm

Gwen Stefani is gearing up to launch her Harajuku Mini children's collection for Target! The retailer just released first image of the line, and it's just as adorable as to be expected. The lineup will include cute cartoon tees, two-tone zip-ups, and a tiered tutus in sizes 6 months to 16Y, with pieces ranging from $4 to $30. The first products will arrive in stores and online November 13th, and more items will follow in January.

Plus, click through the gallery for more celebrity mom and tot style!

