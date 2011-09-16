First Look: Gossip Girl’s New Clothing Line

Nailing Gossip Girl's Upper East Side style is about to get a lot easier: Los Angeles-based label Romeo & Juliet Couture just announced it has partnered with Warner Bros. to produce a clothing collection inspired by the hit show! The line, priced from $80 to $200, includes city-ready separates, perfect party dresses, and leather-accented outerwear. Neiman Marcus, Kitson and Saks Fifth Avenue have already signed up to carry Gossip Girl by Romeo & Juliet Couture this fall—just in time for season five's September 26th premiere. Get a sneak peek at the pieces in the gallery!

