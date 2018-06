[vodpod id=Video.4879715&w=640&h=385&fv=]Olay has tapped Carrie Underwood as the brand's first celebrity spokesperson, and we scored this behind-the-scenes video of the country star shooting the ad campaign. Watch as she dishes about taking big chances (hello American Idol!) and what life is like for her now (think: busy). Tonight will be no exception for the star, of course, as she is co-hosting the CMA awards with Brad Paisley.