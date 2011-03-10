First Look: Gaia Repossi for Zadig and Voltaire

Hot collaboration alert: French clothing brand Zadig & Voltaire enlisted jewelry designer Gaia Repossi to create line of baubles for the label. Repossi, who has previously created jewelry for designers like Alexander Wang and Joseph Altuzarra, designed hinged rings and latticework bracelets for the collection. “Items of body ornaments among tribes and ancient civilizations,” Repossi, pictured, tells us of her inspiration. With prices ranging from $280 to $2,500, the collection is priced lower than the designer’s namesake line. Pieces will be for sale exclusively on Zadig and Voltaire’s website from March 28th to March 31st before hitting the brand’s U.S. branches in May. In the meantime, click through the gallery to preview Repossi's collection!