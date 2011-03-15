First Look: Emma Watson's Lancome Beauty Campaign

Just hours after Emma Watson announced that she is the new face of Lancome, the 20-year-old actress shot her first campaign for the makeup company in Paris! Photographers caught Watson shooting the scenes for her upcoming commercial in front of the famous Parisian restaurants La Société and Café de Flore yesterday. For her look, Watson paired a blush mini with a black leather jacket, booties, and black clutch. As for her beauty, she parted her pixie to the side and slicked it down, and her makeup—Lancome, of course—looked expertly applied. See more behind-the-scenes photos of Emma Watson's first campaign for Lancome in the gallery.