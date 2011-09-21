First Look: Dita Von Teese's New Perfume

Although Dita Von Teese’s first signature fragrance isn't due out until early next year, the just-released ad campaign provides a first glimpse of what we can expect. Basically, it’s bound to be sultry, just like her. “I want to evoke passion with fragrance…intense love/lust and distaste/fear rather than merely popular acceptance,” Teese hinted in a Tweet when she announced her new beauty project this year. The perfume contains notes of Bulgarian rose, fizzy bergamot, fresh peonies, and fresh jasmine, and is packaged in black glass with an atomizer. Tell us: Will you be buying a bottle?

