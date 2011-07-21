First Look: Dita Von Teese's Glue-On Nails for Kiss!

Long before Behnaz Sarafpour and Jason Wu brought the reverse French mani roaring back into fashion, Dita Von Teese had perfected the look. “In the 30s, they created this style so red polish wouldn’t chip off at the tips,” said the milky-faced Burlesque star, who is launching a glue-on version of her iconic red and white mani with Kiss this fall (see a preview at right). So what does Dita think of all the attention moon manis are getting these days? “I don’t follow trends,” she told us at a Cointreau event yesterday, coquettishly sipping a “Marga-Dita” cocktail. “Since I was 20 years old, bitches been stealin’ my look.”

— Amy Synnott-D'Annibale, Beauty Director