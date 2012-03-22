First Look: The Carrie Diaries' AnnaSophia Robb as Young Carrie Bradshaw

Image zoom Love New York / Splash News; Jim Spellman/WireImage

There’s a new Carrie Bradshaw in town: AnnaSophia Robb scored the lead role in the CW’s Sex and the City prequel The Carrie Diaries, and we have a sneak peek of the actress on set! Robb's wavy blond 'do reminds us so much of Sarah Jessica Parker’s signature look. And while she's bundled up in a polka dot hoodie, there are definitely some fabulous retro fashions bound to be underneath—the show is set in the early '80s during Carrie Bradshaw's senior year of high school. Tell us: Do you think she has "the look"?

See SATC’s hottest style moments.

