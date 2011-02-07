First Look: Brian Atwood's Lower-Price Line

Shoe designer Brian Atwood—whose designs are a red-carpet must-have for celebrities like Megan Fox (shown), Leighton Meester and Anne Hathaway—is getting ready to launch his first lower-price line this fall. Today, Atwood unveiled a first look of the line, named B Brian Atwood, which will include blue-green fringe booties, purple pumps and red t-strap heels. “I would definitely say there’s three kinds of aesthetics melted together: Upper East Side poshness, mixed with downtown cool, along with a Parisian sophistication,” the designer told WWD of his collection, which will range between $200 and $600 (lower than his original line, which is $540 to $1,430). B Brian Atwood shoes hits Saks and Barneys in August.

