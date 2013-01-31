First Look: Brad Goreski's It's a Brad Brad World Season 2!

Wonder what stylist-to-the-stars Brad Goreski has been up to lately? With the start of the second season of his It's a Brad Brad World just around the corner, we're about to find out! Goreski, who used to contribute to InStyle and is currently Stylist in Chief over at Kate Spade, gave us a sneak peek at what's next on his reality show on his website with a clip (check it out below!). "We have taken everything to the next level!" he captioned the video. "This season will be full of fashion, photo shoots, celebrities, and (of course) tons of laughs and loads of drama. I hope you will all love it as much as I do." With guest stars like Rashida Jones and Coco Rocha—and a camel ride through the desert!—we know we will. Tune in to Bravo on March 6th for the premiere of Brad Brad World.

Plus, see Jessica Alba in Brad Goreski's stylings!

MORE:• The Kate Spade Dress Brad Inspired• Brad's Red-Carpet Moment with Stacy Keibler• Brad's Favorite Looks from New York Fashion Week