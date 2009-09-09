First Lady Style Stands the Test of Time

In honor of John and Jacqueline Kennedy's wedding anniversay, LIFE.com has released never-before-seen photos of Jackie. Among the new shots is one of the First Lady wearing a color-block shift dress in 1962. The look is similar to the Jason Wu sheath Michelle Obama wore earlier this summer, proving again that the classic silhouettes Jackie O made famous will always stand the test of time.

