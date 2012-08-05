First Lady Michelle Obama's Best Style Moments!

Image zoom Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images; Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images

If fashion were an Olympic sport, First Lady Michelle Obama would win a gold medal! We love that she promotes up-and-coming designers – she put Jason Wu on everyone’s radar – as well as American brands like Michael Kors and J.Crew. For more of our favorite Michelle looks, click through the gallery.

