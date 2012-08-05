First Lady Michelle Obama's Best Style Moments!

By InStyle Staff
Aug 04, 2012 @ 9:00 pm
If fashion were an Olympic sport, First Lady Michelle Obama would win a gold medal! We love that she promotes up-and-coming designers – she put Jason Wu on everyone’s radar – as well as American brands like Michael Kors and J.Crew.  For more of our favorite Michelle looks, click through the gallery.

