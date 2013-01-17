First Lady Michelle Obama Got Bangs!

Courtesy Photo; Getty Images
Meghan Blalock
Jan 17, 2013 @ 5:23 pm

First Lady Michelle Obama is really stepping out for her birthdayOn her brand new Twitter account, the First Lady shared a photo of her meeting today with Inaugural citizen co-chair, David Hall—and the image reveals that Mrs. Obama got bangs! This is the first time since her husband took office in 2008 that she has made such a drastic change to her hair, after rocking a neat, side-parted look for most of the duration. What do you think of the birthday girl's new look?

Michelle's Election Night Outfit
The First Couple Caught on Kiss Cam!
See Michelle Obama's Transformation

