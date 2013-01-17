First Lady Michelle Obama Got Bangs!

First Lady Michelle Obama is really stepping out for her birthday! On her brand new Twitter account, the First Lady shared a photo of her meeting today with Inaugural citizen co-chair, David Hall—and the image reveals that Mrs. Obama got bangs! This is the first time since her husband took office in 2008 that she has made such a drastic change to her hair, after rocking a neat, side-parted look for most of the duration. What do you think of the birthday girl's new look?

