The First Images from Chrissy Teigen's XOXO Campaign Are Here!
Back in May, we announced that Chrissy Teigen was the new face of contemporary fashion brand XOXO, and now we're finally getting a sneak peak at the campaign! The images, which were shot by photography Cathrine Westergaard, show Teigen clad in sophisticated and stylish pieces from the brand's fall 2014 collection.
"I've been a longtime fan of XOXO, so when they approached me to be the face of their fall campaign it seemed like a natural fit," Teigen says. The campaign is an evolution of the brand's Hugs & Kisses XOXO campaign, which launched in the early '90s with Tyra Banks, and has included Christy Turlington, Claudia Schiffer, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Miranda Kerr. Talk about being in good company!
We have to admit, we're a little bit jealous of Teigen. The model's husband, singer John Legend, stopped by during the shoot with a bottle of champagne to wish his wife good luck—aww!
The full ad campaign will be released in August, and there will be a behind-the-scenes video on XOXO.com in late July. Until then, check out the campaign video below, and see Teigen's best looks ever in our gallery!http://youtu.be/qv5bNKFnp0s?list=UU1low2VCklbNt-9feVNdKoQ