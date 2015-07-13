The First Glimpse of Lady Gaga in American Horror Story: Hotel Is Finally Here 

Those of us strangely addicted to the creepy riffs from the opening credits of any American Horror Story season just found our fix thanks to the first teaser for Ryan Murphy’s fifth Hotel iteration of the show. And while it’s not as terrifying as preview clips past, this one features the star that actresses like Jessica Lange and Sarah Paulson have fought to earn: Lady Gaga. No, Mother Monster isn’t seen in a Brandon Maxwell-designed sequined number that resembles those she’s rocking on her Cheek to Cheek tour, nor is she seen burning at the stake yelling “Balenciaga!” a la Myrtle Snow in Season 3. Instead, the 11-second clip only shows Gaga’s silver-gloved hand (embellished with jewels and inches-long nails, of course) lightly tapping on the lobby bell (below).

So will Gaga lend her iconic vocals to the show? Not exactly. According to Vulture, Ryan Murphy has naturally chosen to focus more on the star’s fashion (will the meat dress make a frightening comeback?) and the role itself, in which she’s not only reportedly “evil” but is also expected to partake in a spicy love triangle between Hollywood hunks Matt Bomer and Finn Wittrock. Of course, we’re constantly refreshingly our Instagram feeds in search of the helpful hints Gaga always leaves fans on social media when working on a new project. Are the mental illness books she’s been reading a sign of what her character will be like? We’ll have to wait ‘til October to find out.

