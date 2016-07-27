Lorelai and Rory Talk Amy Schumer in the First Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life Trailer

The wait is almost over! Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, the much-anticipated Netflix reboot, just got a first trailer and a release date: Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Lorelai (Lauren Graham) will make their way back to the small screen on Nov. 25, 2016.

In the hilarious new teaser, the mother-daughter duo sits in their kitchen and asks the important questions. “Do you think Amy Schumer would like me?” Lorelai asks. “No,” Rory responds, sending Lorelai into a tangent of reasons why she would be an acceptable acquaintance.

“Every single time I see her in a magazine, she’s on vacation doing water sports,” Rory finally responds. “Oh no, that would not work at all," her mom concurs.

For the record, Schumer disagrees with Rory’s assumption. “I would love her!” she wrote on Twitter after the trailer was released.

.@vulture I would love her! — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) July 27, 2016

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life will consist of four 90-minute movies, with one set in each season. Watch the four-part event’s Netflix premiere on Nov. 25.