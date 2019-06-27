The First Democratic Debate Is Over — But the Memes Have Only Just Begun

The very first 2020 Democratic presidential debate is in the books, and, thanks to the internet, so is a collection of brand-new memes.

On Wednesday, June 26, ten politicians vying for the Democratic nomination gathered together at Miami’s Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, where they discussed issues ranging from immigration to reproductive health. The debate, moderated by Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Rachel Maddow, Jose Diaz-Balart, and Chuck Todd, allowed us to hear from nearly half of the Democratic candidates, including Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Julián Castro, Beto O’Rourke, and Amy Klobuchar. The second debate, slated for Thursday, June 27, will showcase ten additional candidates, including Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Pete Buttigieg.

Naturally, people on social media were quick to weigh in on Wednesday’s debate; the event had barely gotten started before Twitter found its first meme: Warren and Booker’s reactions to O’Rourke answering a question in Spanish. The former Texas representative was asked about tax rates, to which he responded in both English and Spanish, prompting meme-worthy looks from the two senators at his side. While many candidates have put their bilingual abilities on display throughout the campaign thus far, O’Rourke’s choice to speak Spanish so early on in the debate (and, as some pointed out, without really answering the question) sparked some commentary.

omg Booker’s face when Beto busted out the Spanish pic.twitter.com/O4oY4HowWK — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) June 27, 2019

Is Beto really speaking in Spanish right now? This reminds me of this scene in Bridesmaids. pic.twitter.com/9PV9ro4BQt — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) June 27, 2019

Moderator: “Mr. O’Rourke, what do you think about this specific tax plan?”



Beto: “Well you see I know Spanish.”



Moderator: “Yeah but the tax plan...”



Beto: “Hola como estas”#DemocraticDebate — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 27, 2019

absolutely no one at the democratic debates:

beto: pic.twitter.com/eA8PMkmeHc — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) June 27, 2019

When your friend comes back from study abroad #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/pvw4sYWhHu — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 27, 2019

But then, Booker also answered a question in Spanish later on…which also spurred jokes.

LOL CORY WAS GIVING HIM THE LOOK BECAUSE HE HAD ALSO PLANNED A GRATUITOUS SPANISH PORTION pic.twitter.com/bXyGb6sdSW — Sady Doyle (@sadydoyle) June 27, 2019

For Housewives fans: this is like when you planned to storm off the reunion stage and then someone else storms off the reunion stage before you get a chance!!!! — Caity Weaver (@caityweaver) June 27, 2019

While the silent Booker/O’Rourke exchange was certainly a meme-worthy highlight, the internet found plenty of other moments to turn into jokes. From technical difficulties (what was up with the mics?) to The Bachelor references, the tweets just kept on coming.

I'm shocked Elizabeth Warren didn't jump in with a plan to fix the mics. #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) June 27, 2019

When they forget to turn off the mics #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/HSgaX4FJxH — KayleCue (@KaleyLWR) June 27, 2019

this debate is like night one of The Bachelor when there are five dudes named Matt — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) June 27, 2019

#thebachelorette has prepared me well for this #democraticdebate....a bunch of random men whose names I won’t remember, but it doesn’t matter since they won’t be getting a rose tonight. pic.twitter.com/SNcBfRFpzV — Roberta (@robertagorin) June 27, 2019

When your siblings are fighting with your parents and you’re trapped between them and trying not to get punished #DemDebates pic.twitter.com/GhcdQ125JL — Nicole 🍕🐝 (@artoftempesta) June 27, 2019

As for the forthcoming second debate, the internet has some predictions.

Joe Biden definitely just bought Rosetta Stone #DemDebate — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 27, 2019

Democratic candidates preparing for their next debate #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/qJwbYXivxX — Elijah Feazell (@elifeaz) June 27, 2019

One thing is for sure: if the LOLs were this good on night one (and just a few minutes in, no less), we’re definitely in for a wild ride throughout the remainder of election season. After all, a debate may only be a couple of hours — but memes live on forever.