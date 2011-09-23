First Day of Fall 2011: See the Season's Hottest Fashion and Accessories!

Rex; Time Inc. Digital Studios
Today is the first official day of fall! Celebrate the new season by checking out all of our fall fashion and accessory stories to help kick start your seasonal shopping game plan. Learn the top eight trends, the key pieces you'll love, our favorite under-$100 items, and styling tips. Get great ideas for accessorizing with must-see bag suggestions, the best boots in stores, and the pieces that make any outfit. Click "Fall Style Guide" below to get shopping inspiration now!
MORE:• 8 Key Looks You'll Love All Season• Work Fall's Hottest Trends at the Office• Top Trends Under $150