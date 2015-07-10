Listen to Reese Witherspoon Read the First Chapter of Harper Lee's Go Set a Watchman

Eager readers are in for a big treat: The first chapter of Harper Lee's Go Set a Watchman, which has already set a record at HarperCollins for preorders, is available now as text or as an audio version read by Reese Witherspoon. [The Wall Street Journal]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Lady Gaga made dreams come true when she surprised Copenhagen's Jazz Festival with an appearance and performed Edith Piaf's "La Vie en Rose." [USA Today]

2. Get ready to move it: Once you see this couple working out with their dog, you'll be ready to lace up your sneakers and hit the pavement with your four-legged friend. [Health]

3. Try not to cry after watching this heartwarming video of unsuspecting shoppers getting their grocery bills taken care of by a stranger. [Today]

4. We already know Cara Delevingne can model and act, but it looks as though she needs to add crazy guitar and drum skills to her resume as well. [MTV News]

5. Jennifer Lawrence might be a superstar, but she's still a total fangirl at heart when it comes to Bill Murray. [Business Insider]