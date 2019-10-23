Stranger Things Star Finn Wolfhard Got a Patti Smith-esque Mullet, and I Want His Haircut  

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Stranger Things fans may stan Joe Keery's character Steve Harrington's mullet hard, but it's not the only signature cut from the show with a loyal cult following. Finn Wolfhard's dark curls — which somehow always frame his face perfectly — are also loved by the 16-year-old artist's fans.

However, much like Keery's recent bowl cut, Wolfhard is pivoting hard with a haircut that's not just a huge departure from his character Mike Wheeler's '80s style, but one that's left him nearly unrecognizable. On Oct. 21, the star shared a photo of his fresh, straight shaggy mullet-like haircut with his 18 million followers on Instagram.

But, unlike Keery's surprising cut, Wolfard's fans are loving his new look. His post has racked up almost 3 million likes. And given that the actor is also the front man of the Canadian band Calpurnia, it's fitting they're picking up his cut's rock-n-roll vibe.

"What's up patti smith!," wrote SWMRS band member Cole Becker, comparing Wolfhard to the '70s punk icon. Another commenter asked, "Is it just me or is he transforming into f*cking Freddie Mercury?"

Other people are just really, really into mullets. "That mullet a chefs kiss," reads one of the top comments on Wolfard's post.

On Stranger Things, lead hairstylist Sarah Hindsgaul often uses wigs to help the actors transform into '80s kids, which leads to the question: Is Wolfhard's haircut real or fake? Based off his post's caption, odds are that his new look is an actual cut. "Not gonna lie my hair is like that right now," he wrote.

As someone who's been transitioning their blunt lob into a '70s-inspired shag, I'm using Wolfard's look as inspiration for my next cut — even if his shaggy mullet does end up being a wig.