Watch Chris Pine and Casey Affleck Fight to Survive in the First Trailer for The Finest Hours 

While Titanic’s romantic and action-packed plot left us on the edge of our seats and had us pining for more of Leonardo DiCaprio, a new film starring a cast compromised of Hollywood hunks will aim to permanently sail its way into our hearts and minds come 2016. The first trailer for The Finest Hours is here and in it we see that the movie brings Chris Pine, Casey Affleck, and Eric Bana together, alongside Ben Foster, John Ortiz and Holliday Grainger for an enrapturing portrayal of what Disney has described as the “greatest small boat rescue in Coast Guard history.”

RELATED: Watch Julia Roberts Channel a Badass FBI Agent in the Secret in Their Eyes Trailer

Packed with what we imagine are plenty of hurricane-force scenes, the storyline follows the doomed trajectory of the SS Pendleton, a T-2 oil tanker which was ripped in half by a nor’easter that hit New England in 1952. Affleck plays an onboard engineer who’s tasked with helping more than 30 survivors of the disaster board a raft that was only suited for 12 passengers. Similarly, Pine’s Coast Guard captain character embarks on a dangerous feat to brave 60-foot high waves and seek shelter after the disaster. Mark your calendars—The Finest Hours hits theaters Jan. 29, 2016.

Watch the brand-new trailer now:

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 Cast Looks Ready for War in These New Posters