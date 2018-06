The Singer sewing machine turned 160 years old this month! To celebrate their history, the company is helping you delve into yours—visit MySingerStory.com and search by serial number to find out about your vintage (a.k.a. hand-me-down) machine, get a commemorative certificate, and share your sewing memories. You never know, you may find out something great.

