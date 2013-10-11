Find Out Why We Can't Wait to "Pop In" to Nordstrom

As if installing mini Topshops into its stores wasn’t wonderful enough, Nordstrom just launched “Pop-In @Nordstrom,” a new series of temporary shops (watch one being built in the video above) that will pop up in select Nordstrom stores and online. Each Pop-In will be filled with cool stuff, some of it exclusive and limited-edition, based on whatever the retailer’s new director of creative projects, Olivia Kim, dreams up. Her first venture? A "French Fling," which features -- you guessed it -- French-themed items inspired by Kim's recent trip to Paris Fashion Week. The selection is a mixture of high/low items that include a tie-dyed Rodarte scarf in the colors of the French flag, exclusive book clutches from Olympia Le-Tan with Paris graphics, handmade jewelry with French phrases from Venessa Arizaga, and a striped Saint James tee with an embroidered French bulldog. The pieces certainly have French flair and we can't wait to get our hands on them! Shop the Pop-In at select Nordstrom stores and on nordstrom.com now.

Plus, click through the gallery to see Catherine Malandrino's tips on mastering the art of French-girl allure.

