Find Out Which Stars J.Crew's Jenna Lyons Wants to Dress

Last night, we popped by J.Crew's spring preview and after drooling over the relaxed-meets-glamorous collection—sequins! bucket hats! maxi skirts!—we spoke with the company's president and creative director, Jenna Lyons. Since tons of celebrities have worn J.Crew's super-stylish and affordable pieces, we wondered if Jenna had any recent favorites. "Christina Ricci just wore [one of our dresses] to the ACE awards and looked unbelievable. I knew she was cute, but in person she's unbelievably cute. And, of course, Michelle Obama." Find out which other stars Jenna dreams of dressing after the jump!

"I like people who don't do what everyone does. She's worn our stuff casually before, but I'd love a more formal moment with Julianne Moore. I just love her freckles and her style and coloring. Tilda Swinton is another one. And Maggie Gyllenhaal. Then the obvious ones go without saying. Everyone would love to dress Kate Moss. But, honestly, it's also exciting to see 20-year-old girls and 40-year-old girls in the office and their kids wearing J.Crew. It's always so flattering." And while the spring collection won't hit shops until next year, you can get a special J.Crew fix next month with the Lulu Frost holiday jewelry collaboration. Meanwhile, check out the gallery below to get a spring preview!