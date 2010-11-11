Find Out What You'll Be Wearing Next Season!

Want to know what's hot before your friends while rubbing elbows with some of the fashion world’s top editors (including our very own fashion director Cindy Weber Cleary!) and designers like Betsey Johnson? Find out at Fashion Group International's Spring/Summer 2011 Trend Overview and panel on Tuesday, November 16th at noon. The New York-based global non-profit organization hosts this chic industry event, which highlights the best of the New York, London, Milan and Paris Spring/Summer 2011 shows. Bonus: Score 75% off tickets with our special code! (See below for details.) Can’t make it to New York City? Check back on Tuesday afternoon for highlights.

InStyle Exclusive:To get tickets (for more than 75% off ticket price, just $20!), e-mail or call FGI at 212-302-5511. Put InStyle Follower in the subject line or mention InStyle on the phone. Tickets are limited.

—Lauren Tumas