Find Out the Trick to a Graphic Smoky Eye Like Selena Gomez's

Last night at the Hollywood premiere of Behaving Badly, Selena Gomez paired her sleek ponytail and two-piece ensemble with an edgy smoky eye. While the general makeup rule is to blend out graphic lines, the star pulled it off by sticking to a neutral palette, and we think it's the perfect way to give an '80s-era trend a modern, night out twist.

Follow Gomez's lead by using your eye makeup as a starting point—before applying foundation or concealer, sweep a shadow primer onto your lids, then use two strips of tape to create the graphic, precise wing. Line the tape up along the outer corners of your eyes, directing it toward the tail of your brow. Once you have a shimmery base color in place, begin blending an inky noir shadow into the crease and outer V of your eye, then diffuse the hue with a matte pink or skin-toned shade over the top. Keep adding more black shadow as needed—with dark colors, it's easier to build up the intensity slowly, rather than having to go back and fix a heavy-handed application.

Use a pale, shimmery tone to highlight your inner corners and brow bone, then follow with a swipe of liquid liner. After you have peeled off the tape, continue the liner along your lower lashes, and add a few coats of mascara to finish. Since deep-hued shadows have the tendency to fall under your eyes and disrupt a perfectly-blended finish, we recommend applying the smoky effect before even starting on your complexion routine. That way, any unexpected fallout can be cleaned up with a well-placed swipe of concealer or foundation.

