Katy Perry Wears Her Kris Jenner Wig to the Met Gala

Blonde, red, purple: We've seen just about every colored wig on Katy Perry. But at last night's Met Gala in New York City, the "Firework" singer went with a wavy-textured crop with subdued brunette hue.

Perry had several options to choose from and even snapped a pic (below) of her wig collection for Instagram.

Who shall I be tonight @shonju?! #TheMet A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on May 4, 2015 at 3:16pm PDT

She asked her followers, "Who shall I be tonight?" It looks like she opted for "the Kris Jenner."

Just a few weeks ago Perry teased a smiliar look on Instagram and hinted that the style may have been inspired by Kim Kardashian's mom by writing in the photo's caption that she "asked for the Kris Jenner." No matter who inspired the wig, we're happy to see that this one finally made it to the red carpet.

Perry's hair pro for the evening at the Met Ball, Garren, shared a few tips for properly styling the wig. First he made sure the hair was thoroughly clean with Analog Cleansing Foam Conditioner ($29; randco.com). He then prepped strands, from roots to ends, with Chiffon Styling Mousse ($27; randco.com). To achieve Perry's wave pattern in the front, he used clips to sculpt the texture and then a diffuser on the strands. Once the hair was dry, Garren applied Tinsel Smoothing Oil ($24; randco.com) for a sleek shiny finish.

