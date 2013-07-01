Find Out How Dwyane Wade Keeps His Complexion In Check Off the Court

While some men consider themselves exempt from skincare, Miami Heat basketball star Dwyane Wade knows the importance of showing your complexion some TLC. Wade kept all of us on the edges of our seats last week in the moments leading up to his third championship win, and with such a quick turnaround between the high-octane games and press conferences, lathering up is a must for a seamless court to camera transition. "Skincare is important since I am on the TV a lot. I need to be able to make sure that I have the right products to wash my face with to get that sweat and dirt off, so when I get in front of the camera, I am confident in myself," said Wade. "I treat my body well -- like with getting facials or other things some men would say 'Aw, men shouldn't do that!' but I think men should, because we need to make sure we take care of our bodies as well." Wade uses Dove Men+Care's Face Wash and Body Washes as post-game pick-me-ups, and if they can get him TV-ready in a matter of minutes, they're sure to become staples for the man in your life.Pick up both products for $7 each at drugstore.com.

Plus, click through to see more men's grooming products.

MORE:• Win a Trip Into Outer Space With Axe!• David Beckham’s Tattoo Artist Does Skincare• Gluten-Free Beauty Products