Find Out Exactly How to Get Olivia Palermo's Trademark Cat Eye

The only thing Olivia Palermo wears better than a good street style ensemble? Her signature cat eye, of course. On the heels of the star's busy fashion month, Palermo and Ciate gave us a sneak peek at exactly how she did her makeup during her stylish world tour, including the secret to her trademark liner. "I enjoy dressing for myself and makeup is an important accessory to an overall look, so it's essential to ensure my beauty regime is on point," she says. To start the process, Palermo applies a layer of shadow primer, which gives shadows and liners a budge-proof foundation to adhere. "It's important to have a strong base," the star advises. "I love the Snow Cone Cooling Shadow Slick eye primer ($16; sephora.com) to ensure longwear and minimal creasing."

RELATED: Will You Accept This Rose? Our Favorite Rose-Based Fragrances

Once the primer is in place, Palermo reaches for the Ciate Skinny Shadow Stick in Moonwalk ($15; sephora.com), and blends it across her lids to amp up the drama. "It has a clever applicator that allows you to press on the pigment before blending out," the star adds. "I blend along my upper lashline and into the socket to add definition and depth to my lids." With the felt-tipped end of Ciate's Double Lines Kohl Kajal Liner ($20; sephora.com), Palermo traces her upper lash line and extends it past the edge of her eye into a feline flick. She then switches to the kohl pencil end for the bottom portion of her eye. "I apply it onto the waterline for an intense effect," she adds. As a finishing touch, the star brushes on the Triple Shot Mascara ($22; sephora.com) after a few pumps of the lash curler.

RELATED: We Tried It: Cindy Crawford's Cleanse