Find the Best Short Cut for You

Dec 04, 2009 @ 11:45 am

Admit it—you've toyed with the idea of chopping it all off, or at least wondered if you could pull off a pixie or a page-boy. Look no further. Our Hollywood Makeover is stocked with adorable crops in every length, color, and texture. Try them all on now!

Try on Victoria Beckham's sleek cut

Try on Ginnifer Goodwin's tidy pixie

Try on Ellen DeGeneres's short shag

Try on Halle Berry's elegant crop

—Hannah Morrill

