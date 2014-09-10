Finally! See Jennifer Lawrence as the Mockingjay in the LatestThe Hunger Games Poster

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay -- Part 1 poster we've been waiting for has finally arrived!

After getting our first glimpse of Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss last week, we can finally feast our eyes on our favorite arrow-slinging heroine dressed in her full Mockingjay garb (those wings!), and we have to say, she's looking fierce. Outfitted in all black with her arrows strategically placed on her shoulder, she definitely looks ready to take on the capitol. Not even the rising flames of unrest blazing behind her can damper their rebellion. "The courage of one will change the world," the tagline of the poster reads.

Like the previous poster, this image of Katniss draws a sharp contrast to the almost sterile images of the Peeta, President Snow, and Johanna Mason from the Capitol. Guess the battle between good and evil is officially on, and so is our countdown until the movie is released on November 21.

