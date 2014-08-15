Finally! J.Crew to Release Two Artistic Signature Fragrances

Get ready, J.Crew is entering the perfume game! The retailer is set to release its first-ever fragrances—No. 31 and No. 57—developed exclusively for them by Carlos Huber of small-batch perfumery Arquiste.

Just like J.Crew's designs, the signature scents are created to tell a story that captures the artistic scene of the 1940s. Both are inspired by the party hosted by Peggy Guggenheim on Jan. 5, 1943, to celebrate Exhibition by 31 Women, the first all-female modern art show in the United States. Held at her Art of This Century gallery on West 57th Street in New York City, the showcase included revolutionary and challenging works of female artists like Frida Kahlo and Helen Frankenthaler.

The fruity-but-elegant No. 31 aims to capture the excitement of the avant-garde crowd at the event, and contains touches of red vermouth, eau-de-vie accord, Bulgarian rose, damson plum, patchouli, and oakmoss. No. 57, a unisex fragrance with a modern feel, features more mysterious notes of aged whiskey, cedarwood, oakwood, cinnamon bark, labdanum, and vanilla beans meant to reflect the woody scent and aromatic cocktails that filled Guggenheim’s gallery.

Will J.Crew release more beauty products in the future? We can only hope! Look for the perfumes ($78 for 1.7 fl.oz and $25 for 0.34 fl.oz) in J.Crew stores and on jcrew.com Aug. 20.

For more, check out stars wearing J.Crew in our gallery.