Finally! The Denim Cutoffs to Flatter Your Shape
Below is an excerpt from "Finally! The Denim Cutoffs to Flatter Your Shape" which originally appeared on popsugar.com/fashion. Read the full story at popsugar.com.
While you might have a drawer full of denim cutoffs, there's one pair that's better than all the rest. They lift your booty and emphasize your curves, and whenever you wear them, the compliments roll in. Why? These cutoffs were made for your body type, even if you slashed and distressed them yourself.
But if you're not sure what style of shorts should be your go-to, we've got the answer. Whether you're long and lean, petite with toned legs, or curvy, there's a silhouette that will flatter your butt, make for the best foundation to your outfit, and ultimately give you a major confidence boost. And when it comes to finding the right jeans, that's what's most important. Click here to see the flattering styles for your shape.
