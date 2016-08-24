The Final Five Get Competitive in a Life-Size Game of Hungry Hungry Hippos

We know the Final Five U.S. women's gymnastics team is capable of Olympic gold but can they dominate at a life-size version of Hungry Hungry Hippos? The five members of the team, Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez, and Madison Kocian appeared on The Tonight Show Tuesday and were put to the test.

The rules of the game are the same as the Hungry Hungry Hippos board game, except on a much larger scale. And instead of plastic hippos grabbing balls with their mouths, teams of two humans try to grab as many balls as possible using buckets and sliding contraptions.The teams were Biles and host Jimmy Fallon, Raisman and Hernandez, Douglas and Kocian, and Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter of The Roots and actor Donald Glover. After a fun dance break with Fallon and the ladies, they got down to business with the game.

Watch the crew get competitive (and find out which team "bronzed out") in the video at top and check out the backstage photos from the Final Five below.

catch us on Jimmy Fallon Late Night Show 😜 A photo posted by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Aug 23, 2016 at 3:56pm PDT