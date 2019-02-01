Fiji Water Girl Is Suing the Company That Made Her a Star

The veritable highlight of the Golden Globes (unless you ask Jamie Lee Curtis) was Fiji Water’s rogue agent, the so-termed Fiji Water Girl, who (while wielding a tray of Fiji water) slyly photobombed countless celebrities on the red carpet — smizing behind Camilla Belle, throwing some serious side-eye Kaley Cuoco’s way …

Image zoom Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Fiji Water Girl, aka Kelleth Cuthbert, aka Kelly Steinbach, is suing the very company that made her an overnight sensation. The dispute in question comes in the form of, well, her. Steinback is suing Fiji Water over cardboard cutouts of herself in a marketing campaign that she did not authorize.

With us so far? Here’s where it gets confusing: Fiji reportedly “pressured Steinbach into video recording a fake signing of a fake document to simulate Steinbach signing on as a Fiji Water Ambassador.” If you don’t understand what that means, you’re truly not alone.

Fiji Water appears to be a little confused, too. In a statement to People, the brand claimed, “This lawsuit is frivolous and entirely without merit. After the Golden Globes social media moment, we negotiated a generous agreement with Ms. Cuthbert that she blatantly violated. We are confident that we will prevail in Court. Throughout our history, we have had a sterling reputation working with talent.”

Steinbach maintains that her Golden Globes stunt provided around $12 million in advertising revenue for the company and says the marketing campaign has affected "her peace, happiness, feelings, goodwill, professional standing and future publicity value." But Kelly, can you really put a price on an image this iconic?

Image zoom Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

More like Fiji Water Plaintiff, am I right?