Everything We Know About the Fiji Water Girl at the Golden Globes

And the Golden Globe Award for best red carpet photobomb goes to ...

Kidding, that's not a real award, but if in some twisted universe it was, there'd be no doubt that it belongs to the internet's new crush, #FijiWaterGirl. The indigo-clad model, who was hired to carry trays of Fiji Water (a Golden Globes sponsor since 2015) for Hollywood's best and thirstiest on Sunday evening, won Twitter's heart as she made her way into the background of photo after photo after photo.

Now, her identity has been revealed. People reports that the girl with the sultry, thirst-quenching smize is Kelleth Cuthbert, an L.A.-based model who has worked with agencies agencies across the United States, as well as Canada and Germany. She also told The Cut that her appearance in the background of so many photos may not have been a fluke. "It's calculated," she said, making us love her even more.

She posted about her adventures on Instagram on Sunday evening, writing "Not the worst way to spend a Sunday."

Because we live in the golden age of the internet, there is, naturally, already a parody Twitter account for Fiji Water Girl, and the pinned tweet reads poetically: "Is anyone thirsty?"

Is anyone thirsty? — FijiWaterGirl (@FijiWaterGirl) January 7, 2019

And the fans have spoken up, too.

The fiji water girl is my spirit animal for 2019 — Roxette Arisa Howe (@roxettearisa) January 7, 2019

Ok Fiji water girl, a star is born. You’re the true winner of golden globes. pic.twitter.com/YN4h5jvbEi — Kim Chi (@KimChi_Chic) January 7, 2019

fiji water girl is feeling herself tonight honey ! work miss thing #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/aebrhU9zZY — amy🎄 (@_amyestelle) January 7, 2019

Keep quenching that thirst, Kelleth.