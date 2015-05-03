Fight Night Fashion! How Celebrities Watched the Historic Mayweather vs. Pacquiao Bout

In the end, the historic bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao last night (Sat. May 2) ended without a knockout (Mayweather won in an unanimous decision), but rest assured there were plenty of celebrity fans who made up for it with some wicked fashion KOs. The MGM Las Vegas venue was packed with stars like Mark Wahlberg, Jake Gyllenhaal, Hugh Dancy, and Joshua Jackson, but it was the ladies (Diane Kruger, Claire Danes, and Ruth Wilson in kickass black dresses who stole the show.

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for SHOWTIME

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME

But it wasn't only the carpet that got all the action; Instagram was chockfull of Fight Night posts.

Justin Bieber rooted for the winner.

Let's go champ @floydmayweather A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on May 2, 2015 at 7:51pm PDT

Gina Rodriguez jetted off to catch the battle of the boxing titans.

First for everything! Thank you @cbsnetwork and @showtime we are off to see easily the greatest fight of our generation! #boxing 🙌🙏👊 A photo posted by Gina Rodriguez (@hereisgina) on May 1, 2015 at 6:03pm PDT

Kim Kardashian, LaLa Anthony and Gabrielle Union turned Fight Night into Date Night.

Fight Night! A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 2, 2015 at 8:11pm PDT

Beyoncé, Jay Z and Nicki Minaj had the same idea.

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 2, 2015 at 10:23pm PDT

Jennifer Lopez caught the big bout like we did: from the comfort of our couches!

Ready for the fight!! #maypac #fightnight #fightofthecentury A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 2, 2015 at 7:22pm PDT

John Legend celebrated with...cupcakes!

Cupcakes #maypac A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on May 2, 2015 at 10:04pm PDT

Kelly Osbourne caught Jimmy Kimmel backing up Pacquiao's corner (ie. part of his entourage).

Loving that @jimmykimmel is in #Pacquiao #Entourage!!!!! His skipping is everything! A photo posted by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on May 2, 2015 at 8:53pm PDT

