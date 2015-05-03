Fight Night Fashion! How Celebrities Watched the Historic Mayweather vs. Pacquiao Bout

In the end, the historic bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao last night (Sat. May 2) ended without a knockout (Mayweather won in an unanimous decision), but rest assured there were plenty of celebrity fans who made up for it with some wicked fashion KOs. The MGM Las Vegas venue was packed with stars like Mark Wahlberg, Jake Gyllenhaal, Hugh Dancy, and Joshua Jackson, but it was the ladies (Diane Kruger, Claire Danes, and Ruth Wilson in kickass black dresses who stole the show.
But it wasn't only the carpet that got all the action; Instagram was chockfull of Fight Night posts.
Justin Bieber rooted for the winner.
Gina Rodriguez jetted off to catch the battle of the boxing titans.
Kim Kardashian, LaLa Anthony and Gabrielle Union turned Fight Night into Date Night.
Beyoncé, Jay Z and Nicki Minaj had the same idea.
Jennifer Lopez caught the big bout like we did: from the comfort of our couches!
John Legend celebrated with...cupcakes!
Kelly Osbourne caught Jimmy Kimmel backing up Pacquiao's corner (ie. part of his entourage).
