Fight Night Fashion! How Celebrities Watched the Historic Mayweather vs. Pacquiao Bout

In the end, the historic bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao last night (Sat. May 2) ended without a knockout (Mayweather won in an unanimous decision), but rest assured there were plenty of celebrity fans who made up for it with some wicked fashion KOs. The MGM Las Vegas venue was packed with stars like Mark Wahlberg, Jake Gyllenhaal, Hugh Dancy, and Joshua Jackson, but it was the ladies (Diane Kruger, Claire Danes, and Ruth Wilson in kickass black dresses who stole the show. 

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for SHOWTIME
Ethan Miller/Getty Images for SHOWTIME

But it wasn't only the carpet that got all the action; Instagram was chockfull of Fight Night posts.

Justin Bieber rooted for the winner.

Let's go champ @floydmayweather

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Gina Rodriguez jetted off to catch the battle of the boxing titans.

Kim Kardashian, LaLa Anthony and Gabrielle Union turned Fight Night into Date Night.

Fight Night!

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Beyoncé, Jay Z and Nicki Minaj had the same idea.

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

Jennifer Lopez caught the big bout like we did: from the comfort of our couches!

Ready for the fight!! #maypac #fightnight #fightofthecentury

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

John Legend celebrated with...cupcakes!

Cupcakes #maypac

A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Kelly Osbourne caught Jimmy Kimmel backing up Pacquiao's corner (ie. part of his entourage).

Loving that @jimmykimmel is in #Pacquiao #Entourage!!!!! His skipping is everything!

A photo posted by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on

