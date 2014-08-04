Fight Frizz—With Just Your Brush

Don’t let hot, humid weather wreck your summer style. Get the frizz-free body and shine you crave with one of the latest beauty must-haves, a brush featuring an argan oil treatment. Yes, the hydrating oil treatment you love that smooths hair, boosts shine and helps repair damage is now in a brush. So just follow these simple steps to turn up the heat with a look that will turn heads this season.

STEP ONE

Nourish hair to prep it for high heat by using a dab of leave-in conditioner—now you’re ready to style.

STEP TWO

Divide hair, separating out 2-inch sections at a time. Curl each section with a large or medium-barreled iron. Be sure to end curl a little over an inch from the roots to keep the fullness toward the ends.

STEP THREE

Gently brush or finger comb curls—if you have fine hair, get an extra boost of volume by flipping hair over before brushing out.

STEP FOUR

Set the style with the Infiniti Pro by Conair Finishing Brush with Replaceable Argan Oil Treatment Strip. The frizz-free finish is va-va-volume with a super silky, high-gloss shine, all designed to get you noticed.

HOT TIP: And remember, stash this brush in your bag to smooth and touch-up your style on-the-go!