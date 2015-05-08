Fifty Shades of Grey Is Now Available on DVD—Here's Why We're Pumped

The wait is finally over! After patiently waiting for months, the Fifty Shades of Grey DVD is finally out today ($20; amazon.com) and we're counting down the hours before we can head home and press play. Sure, the release includes the ingredients we so loved from the plot. The Red Room? Check. Anastasia Steele's inability to stay away from Mr. Grey? Check. Jamie Dornan's perfect behind? Double check.

But unlike the version we saw in theaters, the unrated DVD offers an alternative ending, which we suspect will leave us pining for the 2017 release of Fifty Shades Darker. And thanks to the privacy of our own homes, we won't have to deal with the cringe-worthy awkwardness we felt amongst the crowd each time Grey asked Steele to perform a naughty deed.

The DVD also allows us to boisterously laugh over some of the film’s quirky scenes and, yes, we can finally take the time to let Google explain what a flogger is (who knew?). And of course, we can pause to stare at this beauty (below). You’re welcome.

