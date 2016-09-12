The Fifty Shades Darker Teaser Trailer Has Us So "Intrigued"

Just when you thought the Fifty Shades of Grey craze had died down following the movie's release last February, the teaser for the book trilogy turned movie franchise’s first sequel, Fifty Shades Darker, has dropped.

The full trailer comes out Tuesday, Sept. 13, but in the meantime, the new 20-second preview and the worldwide debut of the first Darker poster (below) provide enough of a taste to temporarily quench any Fifty Shades-fueled thirst.

Here’s the worldwide debut of the #FiftyShadesDarker poster. See the trailer tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/YHvOLYjMxr — Fifty Shades Darker (@FiftyShades) September 12, 2016

In the brief teaser clip, leading BDSM-fanatic and lover of order Christian Grey (portrayed by Jamie Dornan) stands atop a picturesque hill while watching a series of fireworks burst into the night sky. The viewer is then subjected to major shoe envy when they catch a glimpse of a woman wearing a red-soled pair of Christian Louboutin pumps. As viewer envy and disorientation reach an all-time high, a pair of masks slip into view and Mr. Grey asks Dakota Johnson's Anastasia Steele if she’s “intrigued.”

We’re intrigued, Christian, tell us more! Watch the full teaser clip in the video at top.