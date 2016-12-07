Prepare To Be Turned on and Terrified by the New Fifty Shades Darker Trailer

If you thought Fifty Shades of Grey was sexy, just wait until you watch this trailer. The second official preview for the upcoming sequel, Fifty Shades Darker, just hit the web, and we’re shedding layers in our overly air-conditioned office after watching it.

In the trailer, Christian (Jamie Dornan) begs for Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) back, promising a change in their BDSM-heavy relationship the second time around. But don’t think that doesn’t mean this movie isn’t full of hot and heavy sex scenes. I mean, panties literally drop at the dinner table.

But when all seems to be well in their relationship (for once), a ghost from Christian’s past comes to haunt them. “Do you think you’re the first woman who has tried to change him?” Ana is asked in the trailer as she’s terrifyingly stalked by her boyfriend’s ex.

Nope, no classic love story to be found here. Watch the new trailer at top and slip into something darker.

Fifty Shades Darker is coming in hot to theaters on Feb. 10, 2017.