The Full Fifty Shades Darker Trailer Will Leave You Breathless

Fifty Shades fans, the day you’ve been waiting for is finally here. On Monday, the franchise released the first teaser trailer and poster for Fifty Shades Darker. As promised, Tuesday brought the full-length trailer, and you’re going to want to sit down for this one.

The end of 2015’s box-office hit Fifty Shades of Grey saw Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) walking out on billionaire BDSM-fanatic Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) after he took her "punishment" a step too far and left their relationship status a question. In the brand-new Fifty Shades Darker trailer, Christian pleads for her to come back, even letting her renegotiate the rules.

“I want you back. I had no idea what this was going to become,” he says. “What do you want, Anastasia?”

“This time, no rules, no punishments, and no more secrets,” she replies, and the new situation seems to be going well as they look, well, “Crazy in Love.”

But secrets are the name of the game in Christian’s world—and the couple's comfortable arrangement starts to unravel as his unstable ex-submissive Leila comes out of the woodwork and threatens Anastasia. “You think you’re the first one who’s tried to save him?” she says hauntingly.

RELATED: Dakota Johnson Hits the Beach in a Tiny Bikini to Film Fifty Shades Sequel with Shirtless Jamie Dornan

Watch the sexy and intense trailer above, and then try your best to get back to work. As for us, we’ll be watching it on repeat.