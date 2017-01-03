New Fifty Shades Darker Trailer Reveals Shocking Twist

Lara Walsh
Jan 03, 2017 @ 8:45 am

Things are taking an unexpectedly dark turn in the extended trailer cut of Fifty Shades Darker, which debuted during Monday night's premiere of The Bachelor and stole a bit of Nick Viall's thunder with more steamy scenes of Jamie Dornan's shirtless bod.

In the new clip, which features the sounds of Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift's new Fifty Shades single "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," we relive the impossibly sexy moments from previous trailers, including those cinematic elevator and shower sex scenes, Anastasia Steele finally agreeing to have dinner with Christian Grey "because [she's] hungry," and the pair playing around with masks.

Things, however, take a decidedly terrifying turn as we witness Grey examine a vandalized car in a parking garage, a helicopter crash, and a mysterious woman who bursts into Anastasia's apartment and points a gun at her, demanding, "What do you have that I don't?"

RELATED: Watch Fifty Shades Darker Footage in Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik's New Music Video

Afer watching this teaser, we have some serious questions that need to be answered. But, lucky for us, the Valentine's Day release date of Fifty Shades Darker is less than two months away. Watch the new extended trailer above.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Anastasia, I want you back. Have dinner with me. Okay, fine. I will have dinner with you. Because I'm hungry. [MUSIC] Gotta be quicker than that, Cray. [LAUGH] Are you happy? I've never been happier. [MUSIC] He's changing. [MUSIC] This time, no rules, no punishments, and no more secrets. Say your name until you come back home. I just wanna keep calling your name until you come back home. You know that girl Christian? Do you think you're the first woman who's tried to save him? It's not what he wants anymore. [MUSIC] Your boyfriend has a reputation. [MUSIC] Do you wanna be kept? Or have respect? [MUSIC] If something were to happen to you, I could never forgive myself Tell me what you have that I don't. [MUSIC]. Rated R.

