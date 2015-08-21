Fifty Shades Darker Closes In on Its Director

It’s someone’s job in Hollywood to instruct the alluring Dakota Johnson and ripped, handsome Jamie Dornan on creating on-screen chemistry and appearing to be in a hot and cold, sexually saturated romance. And while we’re sure plenty of Fifty Shades fans would kill for the role, Deadline reports that James Foley is the front-runner set to direct to blockbuster film’s sequel, Fifty Shades Darker.

For the second installment of the E.L. James novel trilogy, Niall Leonard has taken up the screenwriting job while both Johnson and Dornan are thankfully returning for more action. So why exactly is Foley the primary man of choice? He’s directed 12 episodes of House of Cards along with films like Perfect Stranger and At Close Range and, also, is known for his ability to bring out standout performances from stars like Mark Wahlberg and the one and only Madonna. Fifty Shades Darker isn’t set for release until February 2017, but we’re already itching for more racy details.

