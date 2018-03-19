Why Did Fifth Harmony Split? The Evidence Is in Their Music

Fifth Harmony survived for more a year with just four members after Camila Cabello left the group in December 2016, but now the remainder of the band is taking a hiatus to pursue solo careers of their own. Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui announced on Monday morning that they’ll be splitting up—supposedly just for the time being—to try to make it on their own in the music business.

"Reflecting on the past six years since we started on X-Factor, we've realized just how far we've come and we appreciate everything so much, more now than ever," they wrote in a statement on social media. "We've really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can't begin to express our gratitude to y'all for coming along with us on this wild ride!"

"After six years gong hard, non stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors."

"We are all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find our footing as individuals. In doing this we are allowing ourselves to gain new experiences, strengths and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family,” they wrote, insinuating that they would, in fact, reunite at one point in the future, though there’s no telling when that could be.

In the statement, they also confirmed that they will perform the remaining shows they have planned together through the end of the year.

Cabello, their former fifth member, has seen considerable success as a solo artist, as her hits “Havana” and "Never Be the Same" are still hovering near the top of the charts. Perhaps her accomplished transition into the music business as a singer encouraged the other four to follow suit.

Their statement implies that all four members— Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui—will try to make it in “solo endeavors,” but what exactly does that look like? For fans who have been following each of these ladies, the news likely isn’t a total surprise, as many of them have already released solo singles.

Jauregui has already released music outside from Fifth Harmony, including tracks with Halsey, Ty Dolla $ign, Marian Hill, and Steve Aoki, so it’s likely that the singer will continue both working on duets and songs as a solo artist.

The same can be said for Ally Brooke, who released her debut single, “Perfect,” in collaboration with Topic back in January.

Normani signed with Stellar Songs as a songwriter before news of Fifth Harmony’s split and confirmed that she has a solo album on the way. She's already collaborated with Khalid on the song, "Love Lies."

As for Dinah Jane, she has yet to release any new songs on her own, revealing that she was a bit nervous about writing her own music. “Sometimes when you sing someone else’s song over and over again or songs that have been given to you, you’re afraid to go out there and write one yourself,” she said in an interview with Flaunt earlier this year.

Despite her nerves, Dinah Jane said, “There’s something in me that desires to express myself even more and not be so afraid of a solo endeavor.” Considering Monday’s news, her solo career might be coming even sooner than she had planned.